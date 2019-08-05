All-Mailed Ballots With Vote Centers Coming In Time For 2020 Elections
Calaveras officials are announcing that they too are working to adopt plans already in the works by other counties for…
Unsafe Highway Pass Causes Head On Major Injury Collision
Two drivers were flown to a trauma center following a Monday rush-hour crash on Highway 4.
Deputy Catches Parolee With Pilfered Power Equipment
After being caught strolling down a local street with a stolen chainsaw, a parolee returned to the pokey.
Plan For Travel Delays In Phoenix Lake Area
Sewer pipeline work requiring a six-hour community lane closure will slow traffic.
One Dead, Two Injured Near Yosemite Waterfalls
Rangers are reporting three significant incidents that include a fatality at the base of Yosemite Valley waterfalls.
Things to know about last week’s California cliff collapse
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Three family members enjoying a day at a San Diego area beach were killed Friday when a huge slab of the cliff above them plunged onto the sand. The collapse has raised questions about the stability of bluffs along…
Indianapolis Jesuit school appeals archbishop’s decree
INDIANAPOLIS — A Jesuit high school that the Indianapolis Archdiocese no longer recognizes as Catholi c because it refused to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage says it's appealing that decision to the Vatican.Brebeuf Preparatory School…
Giant telescope consortium to seek Spain building permit
BARCELONA, Spain — The director of a Spanish research center says an international consortium that planned to build a giant telescope on Hawaii's tallest peak has decided to seek a permit for an alternative site in the Canary Islands.Canary…
’City of Windows’ is compelling and baffling thriller
"City of Windows" (Minotaur), by Robert PobiNear Grand Central Station while the city of New York is battling blizzard conditions, a car is waiting at a red light when a sniper's bullet takes out the driver. A study of the surrounding area…