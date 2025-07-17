Clear
Man Caught Allegedly Burglarizing Sonora Motorhome

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — A 35-year-old Sonora man was taken into custody after allegedly forcing open a locked travel trailer on Southgate Drive in Sonora and stealing items.

It happened this past Saturday at around 8 am. Officers were dispatched, and when they arrived, the owner was yelling at Anthony J Razzari to “get out” of the trailer. Razzari was handcuffed and arrested. He had rummaged through the trailer and placed several items in both his backpack and a wheelbarrow. He was also in possession of a drug pipe.

Razarri was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on burglary and drug paraphernalia-related charges.

