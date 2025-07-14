Sonora Man Arrested For Vandalizing A Vehicle

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Tuttletown, CA— A Sonora man was handcuffed after admitting to vandalizing another man’s pickup while he was drunk.

Recently, during the early morning hours, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Fraguero Road, off Highway 49 near Tuttletown, for a report that 35-year-old James Franks was intoxicated at a residence, causing a disturbance. Before deputies arrived, Franks fled the scene in a gray sedan. Once on the scene, the victim told deputies he was woken up by the sound of tires spinning and went onto his porch and saw Franks behind the wheel. They yelled at him to leave, and he did.

Shortly afterwards, the victim discovered his pickup had been vandalized, with its windshield, driver’s door window, and driver’s side headlight all shattered. Bright orange spray paint had also been sprayed all over the truck. Additionally, a trailer on the property was pushed up against the pickup, denting it. The damage to the vehicle totals an estimated $6,800.

Deputies later found Franks in the area of Wigwam Road in Jamestown and questioned him. They say he admitted to vandalizing the vehicle while drunk. He was arrested for felony vandalism and driving under the influence.