Third Weekend of July Events

Bear Valley Music Festival Maestro Alexander Mickeltwate and virtuoso guitarist Scott Moughton of the local band the Star Dogs help conjure a "Stairway to Heaven" during last Saturday's “Our Earth, Our Stars and Beyond” program. Photo by Tori James View Photo

There are many events planned for this weekend July 19th and 20th, 2025.

First, in Jamestown at Rocca Park, the Friday Night Bazaar will start at 5 pm. There will be fresh produce, live music, local artisan products, baked goods, wine tasting and more.

At the Odd Fellows Lodge 10 in Sonora the Sonora Game Night on Friday at 6 PM.

Friday is Night Skies with Doc Nancy at Big Trees State Park as detailed here.

Friday is the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at the Angels Camp Museum.

Sonora Moose Lodge will be hosting a parking lot yard sale on Saturday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. Buy or sell, and find some treasures as detailed here.

The Kids of Off the Wall Youth Theatre Troupe will take the stage for Robin Hood the Musical, from Friday July 10th through Sunday July 20th. Join Robin Hood, Little John, and all the Merry Men at the Metropolitan Park in San Andreas.

Bear Valley Music Festival starts Friday night featuring Queen Nation at 7:00 pm under the Big White Tent. Saturday is Super Diamond singing Neil Diamond hits, Sunday is The Sun Kings with classic Beatles melodies. Details about the upcoming concerts are here. The 32nd Annual Bear Valley Art Show is open July 18 to Sunday, August 3. The Art Show opens one hour prior to each concert and is open through intermission on Bear Valley Music Festival concert days.

Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC) will be hosting the For the Love of Paws fundraiser event at Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Saturday. The event will feature music provided by Jill Warren, food a silent auction, Fund A Need, and raffles. More details are in the event listing here.

Saturday the Groveland Community Services District is hosting the monthly Movies in the Park. This month watch The Mummy at Mary Laveroni Park in Groveland on blankets or in low-back chairs.

The Monthly Barn Dance is this Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Aronos Clubhouse just up hill from the Red Church. A live band will play old time music, all ages are welcome, dances will be taught, a dance partner and experience are not necessary. Details are here.

Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up the Twain Harte Summer Concert Series this Saturday from 6-8 PM at Eproson Park. The featured band is No Strings Attached.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing The Wizard of Oz at various times Wednesday through Sunday at the Fallon House Theater.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park. Friday from 2 to 6 PM the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings, the Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9 AM to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market next Wednesday, July 23, will feature Burn Permit.

Brit Floyd is performing Friday at Ironstone Amphitheatre Doors open @ 6:00 pm

Dodge Ridge is open for scenic chair rides, mountain biking, disc golf, and hiking. Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is also open as detailed here.

The restaurant of the month for July is Verona 18. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.