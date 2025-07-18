Update: Grass Fire Stopped In Valley Springs

Freedom Fire spotted on PG&E Wildfire Camera View Photo

Update at 12:23 pm: The forward progress of the fire on Highway 12 near Toyon Middle School has quickly been stopped. Mop up will continue in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original story posted at 12:14 pm: Valley Springs, CA — A vegetation fire has sparked in the area of Highway 12 and Double Springs Road in the Valley Springs area.

It is visible from Toyon Middle School. Air and ground resources are on the scene. It is being called the Freedom Fire. Initial responders report that it has burned about a 1/2 acre of grass. Be prepared for activity in the area.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.