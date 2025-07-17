Tuolumne County Government Pay And Benefits Detailed

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — Transparent California has updated its database detailing salaries and benefits paid to Tuolumne County government employees.

It is the effort of a non-profit organization, a non-partisan think tank, to compile details about the pay of California government officials through public record requests and organize the data so that it is easily transparent for taxpayers.

Information for 2024 was recently uploaded, and it shows that Tuolumne County government’s highest-paid employee was former CAO Tracie Riggs. Her salary was just over $252,000, and the total pay and benefits eclipsed $493,000. Second on the list of total pay and benefits was Undersheriff Neil Evans, then County Counsel Sarah Carrillo, followed by Public Health Officer Dr. Kimberly Freeman, and former Director of the General Services Agency Maureen Frank.

Click here to find the full Tuolumne County rundown.

New statistics for Calaveras County and the City of Sonora have yet to be released for 2024.

The earlier 2023 data for Calaveras County, visible by clicking here, had former Sheriff Rick Dibasillio at the top, with a salary just over $216,000 and total pay and benefits eclipsing $342,000.

The 2023 information for Sonora showed that Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel was the highest compensated with $172,000 in salary and $340,000 in total pay/benefits.

New 2024 data for the City of Angels Camp lists Police Chief Richard Ellis as the highest compensated with a salary of $143,000 and total pay and benefits of nearly $277,000.

Also detailed are special districts and community colleges.

Transparent California reports that it makes over 2,500 public record requests each year to obtain, format, and upload the most recent data of government entities across the state.