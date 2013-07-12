Clear
California News

KVML California News

California Lawmakers Look To Put Warning Labels On Gas Stoves

B.J. Hansen
The State of California may start requiring warning labels to be put on new gas stoves stating that they have been…

Farm Bureau Concerned About Increasing Taxes On Pesticides

New Monthly Fixed Fee Proposed For Power Bills

Psychedelic therapy and workers’ rights bills fail to advance in California’s tough budget year

Botanists are scouring the US-Mexico border to document a forgotten ecosystem split by a giant wall

Disneyland character and parade performers in California vote to join labor union

Landslide forces closure of iconic Southern California chapel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s son

Man gets 30 years in prison for attacking ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer

Teachers criticize Newsom’s budget proposal, say it would ‘wreak havoc on funding for our schools’

California’s scenic Highway 1 to Big Sur opens to around-the-clock travel as slide repair advances

The latest hot spot for illegal border crossings is San Diego. But routes change quickly

California’s water tunnel to cost $20 billion. State officials say the benefits are worth it

California university president put on leave after announcing agreement with pro-Palestinian group

California college professor to stand trial in death of pro-Israel protester last year

Family of California Navy veteran who died after officer knelt on his neck settles lawsuit for $7.5M

University of California official says system has $32 billion in holdings targeted by protesters

Another politically progressive prosecutor in the San Francisco Bay Area faces recall election

UC regents committee orders UCLA to pay Cal Berkeley $10 million per year for 3 years

Suspect in shooting of 2 Jewish men in Los Angeles last year agrees to plead guilty to hate crimes

Verdict in for wildlife mystery in Nevada where DNA tests show suspected wolves were coyotes

California to make $3.3 billion available for mental health, substance use treatment centers

AP Investigation: Training failures can lead police to deadly use of common handcuffing tactic

American sought after ‘So I raped you’ Facebook message detained in France on 2021 warrant

Takeaways from AP investigation into police training on the risks of handcuffing someone facedown

Florida man sentenced to 3 years in prison for firebombing California Planned Parenthood clinic

Collapsed Baltimore bridge span comes down with a boom after crews set off chain of explosives

California moves closer to requiring new pollutant-warning labels for gas stoves

