California News
California Lawmakers Look To Put Warning Labels On Gas Stoves
The State of California may start requiring warning labels to be put on new gas stoves stating that they have been…
Psychedelic therapy and workers’ rights bills fail to advance in California’s tough budget year
California lawmakers on Thursday voted to keep hundreds of bills from advancing for a floor vote during a tough budget year.
Botanists are scouring the US-Mexico border to document a forgotten ecosystem split by a giant wall
Botanists and citizen scientists armed with the iNaturalist app on their smartphones are recording the biodiversity along the U.S.-Mexico border. Called the Border Bioblitz, more than 1,000 volunteers are recording as many species as…