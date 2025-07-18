Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,783,931 49,922 $256.08 2 Kendrick Lamar / SZA $11,569,724 50,826 $227.63 3 The Weeknd $7,786,710 49,646 $156.84 4 Metallica $7,270,473 58,961 $123.31 5 Post Malone $6,528,118 40,811 $159.96 6 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,167,809 44,223 $139.47 7 System Of A Down $5,772,762 53,222 $108.47 8 Shakira $4,646,625 30,026 $154.75 9 Dead & Company $4,262,907 16,629 $256.34 10 Chris Brown $4,038,875 33,702 $119.84 11 Kenny Chesney $3,504,671 15,938 $219.89 12 Iron Maiden $2,582,697 25,889 $99.76 13 Pearl Jam $2,315,656 11,906 $194.48 14 Rauw Alejandro $2,072,370 12,001 $172.68 15 Charli XCX $2,009,514 13,841 $145.18 16 Katy Perry $1,784,608 13,131 $135.90 17 Tyler Childers $1,646,576 17,244 $95.48 18 j-hope $1,609,230 13,000 $123.78 19 Phish $1,183,624 11,343 $104.34 20 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,070,945 15,344 $69.79

