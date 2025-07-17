Calaveras Community Foundation Grant Deadline Nears

Calaveras Community Foundation - Logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras Community Foundation is reminding local nonprofits, schools, and government agencies to apply for its annual competitive grant program before the July 31 deadline.

The online-only application window opened July 1 and supports projects and programs that directly benefit residents of Calaveras County. The foundation was created by West Point residents Genna Hurst and Beth Childs, who brought together a group of local leaders to formally establish the nonprofit in early 2000. It has operated continuously since then under the leadership of an all-volunteer board of directors, made up of 11 to 15 community members. The foundation received its 501(c)(3) status in 2001 and has focused ever since on strengthening the county through targeted giving, scholarships, and project support.

Eligible organizations can review guidelines and submit applications here.