Pet Owners Reminded: Take Precautions For Holiday Weekend

Fireworks can frighten pets -- ASPCA photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA— Noting that shelters see the most activity after the Fourth of July due to animals that become frightened and disoriented by the fireworks.

Tuolumne County Animal Control urges owners to take precautions for their pets’ safety, as despite fireworks being banned in the county, some continue to ignite them.

“Fireworks, picnics, and other Fourth of July traditions can be enjoyable for humans, but these celebrations can be intimidating and hazardous for animals,” relay shelter officials, cautioning, “The noise and commotion associated with fireworks and other celebrations can startle animals, causing them to flee; holiday foods can be detrimental to their health; the summer heat and travel can pose significant risks; and hazardous debris may be scattered on the ground, posing a threat to pets.”

Regardless of whether you are hosting your own Independence Day celebration, it is essential to take proactive measures to safeguard your pets during and after the festivities. The ASPCA provides these pet parents guide to fireworks safety by clicking here.