US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Rose in Chains” by Julie Soto (Forever)

2. “The Irresistible Urge to Fall for Your Enemy” by Brigitte Knightley (Ace)

3. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

4. “The Woman in Suite 11″ by Ruth Ware (Scout)

5. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

6. “The View from Lake Como” by Adriana Trigiani (Dutton)

7. “Terror at the Gates” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom)

8. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

11. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

12. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

13. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

14. “Don’t Let Him In” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

15. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Butler” by Salena Zito (Center Street)

3. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

4. “On Her Game” by Christine Brennan (Scribner)

5. “The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook” by Meredith Hayden (Ten Speed)

6. “Behind the Badge” by Johnny Joey Jones (Harper Influence)

7. “2024” by Dawsey/Pager/Arnsdorf (Penguin Press)

8. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

9. “Keep It Simple, Y’all” by Matthew Bounds (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

11. “We Can Do Hard Things” by Doyle/Wambach/Doyle (Dial)

12. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

13. “The Book of Alchemy” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

14. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

15. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

5. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

7. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

8. “Problematic Summer Romance” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

10. “Till Summer Do Us Part” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

11. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

12. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. “The Perfect Son” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

15. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

