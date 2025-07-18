Assemblyman Tangipa Proposing Voter ID Ballot Measure

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa is among a group that launched a campaign this week to place a voter ID measure on the 2026 California ballot.

If passed, it would require that state election officials verify proof of citizenship when a person registers to vote, and for people to show ID when voting at the polls. Those who vote by mail would have to provide the last four digits of a government ID, such as a Social Security number.

Tangipa, while a guest on this past weekend’s Mother Lode Views, provided a preview of the measure, and compared it to the much stricter voting rules in other countries, stating, “Mexico has voter ID, and not only voter ID, but biometrics where you have to put your thumbprint on your ballot. They even ban the sale of alcohol for 24 hours on the day of voting.”

He noted that Canada also has voter ID laws, along with most countries in the European Union.

Tangipa continued, “We think this (proposed CA ballot initiative) brings us up to a modern level of security.”

You can find the full interview with Tangipa by clicking here. The voter ID discussion was toward the end of the 30-minute show.

Proponents of the ballot measure, who will be collecting signatures in support, argue that it would help restore trust in elections and clean up outdated voter rolls (after people have moved or passed away).