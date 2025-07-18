Clear
No Injuries In Rollover Crash Near Donnell Vista Point

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that a pickup truck went about 60 feet off Highway 108, near the Donnell Vista Point, and ended up on its roof over some boulders.

The crash was reported to officials during the five o’clock hour this morning. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and walk back up to the highway. No injuries were reported. A tow truck is traveling to the area to help remove the vehicle.

Be prepared for activity in the area.

