World News

Libya’s coast guard rams into a dingy with some 50 migrants. Many onboard…
A rescue group says that a Libyan coast guard boat rammed into a dingy carrying some 50 migrants just off Libya’s…
Mexico’s president slams US aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela and…
Mexico's president has slammed U.S. aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela, Cuba and other nations. President…
Europe strikes back in Ryder Cup and ties record for largest lead
Europe has taken a big step toward a small measure of revenge in the Ryder Cup. They matched the largest lead after…
Swiss indict daughter of former Uzbek president in bribery, money laundering case…
Swiss federal prosecutors say they have indicted the daughter of a former president of Uzbekistan on charges…
US quietly acknowledges Iran satellite successfully reached orbit as tensions…
The United States has quietly acknowledged that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard successfully put an imaging…
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Sept. 22 – 27, 2023 A plane in Brazil dropped water on a forest fire fanned by strong winds, high temperatures and…
Why this week’s mass exodus from embattled Nagorno-Karabakh reflects decades…
The exodus of more than 78,000 ethnic Armenians this week from Nagorno-Karabakh in the southern Caucasus Mountains…
A fire breaks out for the second time at a car battery factory run by Iran’s…
A fire has broken out at a car battery factory owned by Iran’s Defense Ministry for the second time in less than a…
China’s defense minister has been MIA for a month. His ministry isn’t…
The Chinese defense ministry has given its first public statement on the disappearance of the minister from public…
In Yemen, 5 fighters from secessionist force killed in clashes with suspected…
Security officials say that at least five Yemeni fighters from a secessionist group were killed in clashes with…