Clear
Sponsored By:

Crash On Highway 108 Impacts Traffic

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP Sonora Unit logo

CHP Sonora Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — An ambulance is on the scene of a crash on Highway 108 east of South Washington Street.

The CHP reports that at around 7:25 am, a pickup truck and an SUV collided. It happened on the highway in front of the Tuolumne County Superior Court Building. The crash is off the roadway, but one of the lanes is partially blocked due to arriving emergency responders. Be prepared for activity in the area.

It is unknown the extent of any injuries to those involved.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert