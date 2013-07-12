US News
Years of research laid the groundwork for speedy COVID-19 shots
The Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded to two scientists whose work led to mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. As…
The Pentagon warns Congress it is running low on money to replace weapons sent to…
The Pentagon is warning Congress that it is running low on funding to replace weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine…
$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds
An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a…
Spain’s king begins a new round of talks in search of a candidate to form…
King Felipe VI has begun a new round of talks with Spanish political party leaders with a view to choosing the…
The Supreme Court justices are taking the bench for the first time since June
The Supreme Court justices are taking the bench for the first time since late June. Their new term begins Monday…
Nebraska is imposing a 7-day wait for trans youth to start gender-affirming…
New regulations in Nebraska require trans youth seeking gender-affirming care to wait seven days to start puberty…
Chicago is keeping hundreds of migrants at airports while waiting on shelters and…
As Chicago struggles to house asylum-seekers, the city is using a shuttle bus center at O’Hare International…
Panama Canal reduces the maximum number of ships travelling the waterway to 31 per…
The Panama Canal is reducing the maximum number of ships allowed to travel the waterway to 31 per day due to a…
Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too…
Apple is blaming a software bug and other issues tied to popular apps such as Instagram and Uber for causing its…
Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to the deadly chemical crash in Illinois,…
A federal transportation official says a fatal tanker truck crash in central Illinois that released a deadly…
A lead prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case cut a contentious path during his time…
Before Leo Wise was assigned to investigate Hunter Biden, he had built a reputation in Baltimore as a tough and…
Backers of North Dakota congressional age limits sue over out-of-state petitioner…
Supporters of a proposed ballot measure for congressional age limits in North Dakota are suing to be able to use…