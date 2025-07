Jamestown, CA– A power outage is currently affecting customers in the Jamestown and Groveland areas. The lights went out shortly after 2 p.m., with 2,539 customers impacted. PG&E reports the outage is unplanned, and a team is actively working to determine the cause. At this time, no estimated restoration time has been provided, but updates are expected as the situation develops.

