Planned Mini Storage Facility Near Soulsbyville Moves Forward

Mini-Storage Facility Artist Rendering Planned Near Soulsbyville

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted to allow changes that clear the way for a 24,600 square foot mini storage facility to be built in the 20300 block of South Sunshine Road near Soulsbyville.

The applicant is property owner James Medeiros, who indicated that the project will improve the aesthetics of the area by removing existing dilapidated buildings and also make storm drain and road improvements. The site is currently developed with a garage, a residence, and a fenced parking area with personal storage.

A public hearing was held during Tuesday’s board meeting regarding the project, specifically to issue a General Plan amendment (zoning it as Light Industrial) and a Site Development Permit.

One person spoke during the public comment period, and it was a question about the environmental review process, given that a former automotive shop sits on the property.

The board voted 4-0 in favor of allowing it to move forward. It is in Ryan Campbell’s supervisorial district, and he stated that the project appears consistent with other mini-storage sites elsewhere. District One Supervisor Mike Holland did not vote as he was absent for that portion of the meeting.