New Transit Initiative Connects Sonora And Columbia On Saturdays

Sonora Farmers Market View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Transit launched a new free weekend route designed to make it easier for people to take in events in downtown Sonora and Columbia State Historic Park.

It will run every Saturday, now through October 11, from 8 am to 2 pm. The seasonal route is operational during the Sonora Farmers Market, eliminating the need to find a parking space nearby. The service was created in collaboration with the City of Sonora, Blue Zones Project – Tuolumne County, and the Columbia Airport.

The route starts at Columbia State Park, swings over the Columbia Airport to pick up any visitors, heads to downtown Sonora, and back to the state park. The route takes about 45 minutes to complete the loop. The bus will have wheelchair access and bike racks for those who need the accommodations.

Click here for more information about specific times/stops.

It only runs on Saturdays.