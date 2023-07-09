Mid-July Roadwork Planned in the Mother Lode

HWY 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project new stretch of roadway View Photo

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, July 9th to the 15th.

On Highway 4 in the Apple Blossom and Dam Road area to two miles to where Brice Station Road is there will be one-way traffic control for drainage work. The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

On Highway 12 at Burson Road one-way traffic control will allow for stop sign installation. The work is planned for today, Sunday, July 9th from 7 am to 5:30 pm. Two miles down Highway 12 in the area of Highway 26 and Laurel Street to Haupt Creek the left and right shoulder will be restricted for work on the shoulder areas. The shoulder work will be done Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 26 at the South Fork of the Mokelumne River long-term all-hours bridge work has been extended through August 4.

On Highway 49 from mile marker 4.9 in Tuolumne to mile marker 29.4 in Tuolumne, or in the area of Moccasin Creek and Bear Valley Road, one-way traffic control for drainage work will impact traffic. The work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 108 there are several areas of guardrail repair: At the Mono Way under crossing, one of the two lanes will be closed at night starting at 8 pm on Sunday until 6 am on Monday and each night through Friday morning, the same hours for night work on the Sanguinetti Overhead/Westbound Phoenix Lake Road, Peaceful Oak Road/Via Estate/Rancho Poquitos, and at Soulsbyville Road/Twain Harte Drive. From Twain Harte Drive to the 4,000-foot elevation marker guardrail work will begin Monday at 6 a.m. and wrap up at 6 p.m. and then on Friday work will begin at 6 am and be done by 3 p.m., at Chief Fuller Road and Sierra Road on of the two lanes will be closed at night starting at 8 pm on Sunday until 5 am on Monday and each night through Friday morning, at the Brightman Ranger Station and the Stanislaus River Bridge guardrail repair begins Monday at 6 a.m. and wraps up at 6 p.m. and then on Friday work will begin at 6 am and be done by 3 p.m.

Yosemite Valley is now accessible from Highway 120 as detailed here.

Glacier Point Road is open to traffic for the weekend from Saturday through today, Sunday at 10 p.m. Next Saturday, July 15th, at 6 a.m. the roadway will fully reopen to traffic. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass opened for the season on June 8th, as reported here, and Highway 108 Sonora Pass opened on June 9th as reported here.

Traffic delays continue this week until the end of July on Phoenix Lake Road by the Tuolumne Utilities District as detailed here.

The City of Sonora’s bus stop project work continues and it will be completed in late August as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.