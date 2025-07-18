Calaveras County Projects And Funding Priorities

Teresa Hitchcock, Calaveras CEO View Photo

San Andreas, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Calaveras County’s Chief Executive Officer, Teresa Hitchcock.

The county board of supervisors recently approved a new fiscal year 2025-26 budget, and she will detail what it includes. Some of the topics will be developing plans for new facilities in the county, including for Behavioral Health, the District Attorney’s Office, and an animal shelter.

Other issues discussed will be revenue trends regarding the local economy, housing projects, fire preparedness, solid waste, parks, and the ongoing Highway 4 wagon trail construction.