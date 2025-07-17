Cyclist To Ride Coast-To-Coast For Hospice Care

Calaveras, CA– John Silva, a 66-year-old retired Amador County Sheriff’s deputy and longtime Calaveras-area resident, is preparing to bike 4,700 miles across the United States to raise money for Hospice of Amador & Calaveras.

The journey begins Aug. 1 at Cape Flattery, Washington — the northwesternmost point in the contiguous U.S. — and will end at West Quoddy Head in Lubec, Maine, the nation’s easternmost point. Silva, who moved from the Bay Area to Amador County in 1985, has long been known in the region for combining rugged outdoor expeditions with charitable fundraising. Since retiring in 2019, he’s launched Give Back Adventures, a nonprofit effort that ties long-distance treks to local causes.

The trip is entirely self-funded and performed alone. Silva’s route will take him through Washington, Idaho, Montana, a stretch of Canada, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, New York, and Maine. More than a test of physical endurance, Silva says the ride is a personal mission. Each week of the ride will honor a community member who received hospice care, transforming every mile into a tribute to those who faced death with dignity.

“I’ve personally experienced the invaluable benefits of hospice care when my mother was nearing the end of her life,” Silva said. “I couldn’t think of a more worthwhile cause to support.”

Hospice of Amador & Calaveras is a nonprofit that has served the local community for more than 40 years, offering end-of-life care regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. The organization relies heavily on donations to cover costs not reimbursed by insurance. Supporters can donate through the Amador Community Foundation. All contributions are tax-deductible and will go directly to Hospice after the ride concludes.

A link to donate can be found here.