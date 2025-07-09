Sizzling Temps Bring More Than Heat-Related Threats

Mosquito biting person View Photo

Calaveras County, CA— As temperatures stay high, mosquito populations increase, raising the risk of West Nile virus.

Calaveras County Public Health and animal services warn that signs of West Nile virus include dead birds and tree squirrels around homes. While the chance of catching West Nile virus from a mosquito is low, it can be deadly. Health officials assure that protecting yourself is simple.

“To stop the West Nile virus from spreading, get rid of any standing water where mosquitoes can breed, says Dr. Renee Ramirez, county health officer. The best way to prevent infection is to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.”

County health and animal services recommend these summer tips:

Dump standing water (like in flowerpots & pet bowls).

Use bug spray with DEET or other approved ingredients.

Check your window and door screens.

Wear long sleeves & pants.

Stay indoors at dawn & dusk.

Don’t forget your pets—ask your vet about safe bug spray for animals!

Currently, there is no specific treatment or vaccine available for the virus. Symptoms include fever, body aches, skin rashes, swollen lymph nodes, muscle weakness, and headaches. For questions or concerns about environmental health, contact Calaveras County Environmental Health at 209-754-6399.