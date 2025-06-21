It’s Snake Season In Yosemite

The California mountain kingsnake—Yosemite National Park photo View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park officials are warning visitors to beware of snakes as the warm weather brings out these cold-blooded reptiles.

“As the weather heats up, these reptiles are out and about trying to catch some rays. There are 13 species of snakes found in Yosemite, but only one, the northern Pacific rattlesnake, is venomous,” say park officials.

The snake in the image box photo is a California mountain kingsnake and can be confused with the venomous coral snake. However, the latter are not found in Yosemite. Park officials advise that the kingsnake, which is not venomous, actually eats rattlesnakes. They provided these snake safety tips while roaming the park:

Be aware of your surroundings; don’t put your hands into holes or under ledges.

Watch your step on trails to avoid accidental run-ins with snakes, especially when stepping over logs, boulders, or other obstacles where it’s difficult to see the other side.

If you do see or hear a snake, simply detour around it or let the snake move away.

Rattlesnakes are an important part of Yosemite’s ecosystem, including helping control rodent populations. Rattlesnakes, or any other type of snake, should not be harassed or harmed.

This American Red Cross graphic details what to do if you are bitten by a rattlesnake.