San Andreas Writer Digs Into Geologic Past With ‘The Nevadaplano’

San Andreas, CA– A newly published book by retired journalist E.W. “Buzz” Eggleston takes readers deep into the tectonic drama that forged the modern American West.

Titled “The Nevadaplano: A Brief Geology of the West,” a photo-rich paperback that reflects Eggleston’s years-long journey through parts of five states, where he chased down experts, pored over technical literature, and tried to make sense of the geologic forces that sculpted the land. What emerged is a layman’s chronicle of the rise and fall of a massive high-elevation plateau — the Nevadaplano — which once stretched across present-day northern Nevada and eastern Utah. Formed by the grinding collision of the Farallon and North American tectonic plates, the Nevadaplano was for millions of years the prow of the continent’s westward advance. Then, in the blink of geologic time, it vanished, giving way to the familiar landscapes of the Great Basin and Sierra Nevada.

The book, published by San Andreas-based Manzanita Writers Press, features more than 40 photographs and touches on the Earth’s distant past — and its uncertain future. It also speaks to the fragile beauty of the West and the need to protect it. Eggleston’s interest in geology was sparked in 1980, when as a young reporter he was sent to cover the eruption of Mount St. Helens. After retiring in 2013, he and his wife, Karen, took to the road with a travel trailer and camera in tow, exploring and documenting the region’s dramatic geology.

The Nevadaplano is available through Manzanita Writers Press here and at several retail locations, including Serendipity in Murphys, Raven’s Nest in Angels Camp, Treat’s grocery in San Andreas, and Momo’s Brand-Used Thrift Boutique in San Andreas. First-edition signed copies are available for $12.99 plus $5 shipping by writing to E.W. Eggleston, 361 Scenic Ct., San Andreas, CA 95249.

A Book Signing will take place, 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 31, at the Murphys Pourhouse, 350 Main St., Murphys.