2024 News Story Overview

At the end of December 2024, we take a look back at the most popular news stories of the year.

This year the Aero Fire in June threatened Copperopolis and evacuated the area pushing it to the top most viewed of all our news stories. The Aero fire burned 5,351 acres. In July there was the Pedro Fire eventually burning 3,815 acres near Lake Don Pedro. There was also the 80 acre Canyon Fire near Tuolumne on August 9 that put the entire neighborhood of Ponderosa Hills under an evacuation order.

In January our California’s new laws in 2024 summary entitled “A tax increase LGBTQ+ youth protections and more sick leave highlight CA new laws in 2024” was at the top most viewed. The January train derailment in Downtown Sonora led to several news stories that all ranked among the top news stories of 2024. The road is now fully repaired from the train derailment and the sinkhole nearby the train tracks, and the photos and video of the incident attest to how impressive it was that no one was injured.

At the beginning of the year an Easter Weekend Winter Storm Warning was issued raising concerns but fortunately the impact was minimal at lower elevations. There was a low elevation snow storm in April, April spring snowstorm blankets Mother Lode details some of the disruptions it caused. Our local webcams were a popular way to survey the situation.

Other law enforcement stories in the top most read news stories this year are:

New Beginnings for Former Sonora Burger King Site (California Burrito is now open)

In March the news story ‘Statewide Prop 1 Narrowly Passing‘ detailed how the measure almost failed. The overhaul of the Mental Health Services Act, opposed by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, did pass.

Election stories, Clarke Broadcasting hosted candidate forums in March and again in November. Our elections page reflected the live on-air updates all evening on both election days in 2024.

In May there was a ‘Mountain Lion Sighting’ news story. While the wild animal is expected in this area, it is still good to let neighbors know when one is near suburban areas. Mountain Lion Sighting In Tuttletown Area

In August a jogger in Long Barn was attacked by a bear and he was injured. The jogger accidentally came upon a cub, all the details are here.

Other news stories about the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort opening made the top stories including video of the ribbon cutting here and the story with 35 photos Chicken Ranch Casino Resort in July.



Major traffic incidents and other sad news

Update: Fatality In Crash On Tuolumne Road 89-year old Natividad Deanda of Sonora was not wearing a seatbelt.

The remains of missing hiker Michael Moore were reported located.

Two Killed in Calaveras in Head-On Crash was followed up with the sad details.

Calaveras man dies in Mokelumne Hill also happened. The fatalities resulted in the CHP releasing a warning detailed here.

A Fresno man wanted on child sex crimes skipped his court hearing and was last seen heading out of town on a motorcycle, possibly heading to the Mother Lode. 54-year-old Steven Carl Schapansky was reported as missing on September 13 and has not been reported as found. Our news story ‘Suspect Facing Child Sex Charges is on the Run.

2024 was an eventful year and we at Clarke Broadcasting look forward to bringing you local news in 2025.