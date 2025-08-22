Clear
Meals On Wheels Radiothon Is Today

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — An important annual community event is coming up this morning.

The Meals on Wheels Radiothon will run from 9 am – noon on Star 92.7. Currently, Sierra Senior Providers is delivering 60,000 meals each year to seniors via Meals on Wheels.

This year’s radiothon theme is “More than a Meal,” highlighting the interactions the recipients receive as well. It provides comfort food, companionship, protection, friendship, and support.

Tune in from 9 am – noon on Star 92.7.

More information on donating can be found here. 

