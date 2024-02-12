New Beginnings For Former Sonora Burger King Site

California Burrito moving into former Burger King space in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — After being boarded up since October of 2019, a new restaurant is moving into the former Burger King space in East Sonora.

The building is located at 13796 Mono Way. After sitting vacant for over four years, a group was out over the weekend putting up fresh red, white, and yellow paint. And no, despite rumors, it is not the chain In-N-Out Burger, that uses the same colors moving in.

The Tuolumne Community Development Department confirms that the regional company California Burrito is taking over the space. The chain has 15 locations spread around Sacramento and the Bay Area. The restaurant markets itself as having “delicious, freshly made Mexican food,” with the “best ingredients and freshest produce.”

It is not immediately clear when California Burrito will open.