Take A Look Inside The New Chicken Ranch Casino Resort

Jamestown, CA — Opening day is just one week away for the new nine-story Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, and Clarke Broadcasting took part in a recent tour of the facility.

Tribal Chair Lloyd Mathiesen compares the new resort to being “like a buffet,” meaning there will be something for everyone. The soft opening on July 15 will feature the 175 guest rooms, 22 luxurious suites, a 100,000-square-foot gaming floor, and a collection of new restaurants and bars.

During the tour, Mathiesen hinted that some of the future offerings down the road will include an arcade, a spa, and a large pool/club area (all of which are already under construction). Also, around August (when preseason football gets underway), the resort plans to incorporate a Class Two Sportsbook, which Mathiesen says will be the first of its kind in the nation, which is a combination of sports betting and bingo.

The 209 Sports Bar + Kitchen is opening next week and will specialize in hand-tossed brick oven pizza, Mother Lode Nachos, wings, and local brews. There will be big-screen TVs and tabletop games, along with two private dining rooms.

The Perch Rooftop Dining on the top floor will be a luxury restaurant with high-end precision steaks, local and international wines, whiskey flights, artisan bread, and golden hour delights like oyster shooters and caviar bumps.

Wahlburgers (burger joint) is ready to roll on the gaming floor, and Mathisen noted that they will even be incorporating Chicken Ranch’s signature ranch dressing with some of the items. Wahlburgers is founded by entertainers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg.

Other highlights include the Quill Bar and Trailblazer Coffee Co.

The resort is creating nearly 500 new jobs.

The existing casino will remain open, and it is the only spot that will allow smoking. Mathiesen adds that the new resort and casino will be smoke-free.

Mathiesen concluded, “It has been a lot of fun, getting it set up, and going through the various different stages. Myself, and the rest of the council, are really excited to showcase it to all of the guests, and show them what we have been working on.”

