Wednesday Aero Fire Information

Aero Fire Evacuation Map View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — CAL Fire reports that the size of the Aero Fire, burning along Rock Creek Road and Highway 4 in Copperopolis, is now estimated to be 5,351 acres and is 23% contained.

While there was minimal growth on Tuesday, the Incident Command Team reports, “pockets of heat in heavy fuels and embers from trees torching continue to have the potential to impact the fireline.”

Three structures have been destroyed and one damaged, with 3,690 still threatened.

One firefighter reported a minor injury while fighting the fire.

840 firefighters remain on the scene, 101 engines, 36 dozers, 27 water tenders, five helicopters, and nine hand crews. The road closures, evacuations, and shelter information remain the same. Evacuation shelters remain open at the Mark Twain Elementary School, San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, and the Valley Springs Veterans Hall.

Click here to view detailed evacuation maps.

All of the earlier power outages around Angels Camp and Murphys have been restored. There are still a couple of hundred without power in Copperopolis. The estimated restoration time for remaining power outages is 8 p.m. this evening.

A team will be out today further assessing the damage impacts from the fire.