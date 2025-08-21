Longtime Bar In Downtown Sonora Closes Its Doors

Zane’s Iron Horse Lounge closes -- Photo taken by BJ Hansen View Photo

Sonora, CA – An iconic local favorite, Zane’s Iron Horse Lounge in downtown Sonora has closed its doors for good.

On the business’s Facebook page, the owners explained why the bar shut down, stating, “Zane’s Iron Horse Lounge is now, unfortunately, permanently closed. Due to family loss.”

No further explanation was given. Clarke Broadcasting made several calls to the business to get additional closure details, but instead got a busy signal on the first call and then a notice that the phone number had been disconnected.

The iconic bar’s history dates back to the 1940s, but its exact story is unknown as to its origin or ownership. Located at 97 South Washington Street in a 2,000-square-foot building with a large bar and historical architectural features like original ceilings and skylights. One quirky fact: up until its closure, patrons were still allowed to smoke inside the bar.

A notice on the front door of the establishment notes that it is closed for business and thanks patrons. On the Facebook post, it noted, “Thank you so much to our loyal patrons over all these years and the rich history and memories we all share of this bar.”