Statewide Proposition 1 Narrowly Passing

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sonora, CA — A proposed overhaul of the Mental Health Services Act, opposed by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, is still too close to call.

Proposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Proposition 1 sits at 50.2% in favor and 49.8% opposed.

Statewide, it is leading by only 14,000 votes. If passed, it would change the 2004 voter-approved Mental Health Services Act that generates $4 billion annually for behavioral health programs. Proposition 1 would place new restrictions on how counties can spend the money and would potentially impact existing local programs, fear local leaders. The measure also includes a $6.4 billion bond for addiction and mental health treatment beds. Newsom argues that would have a notably positive impact in addressing homelessness.

We reported earlier that the measure was adamantly opposed by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors because of the impact it could have on existing services and the creation of new state-directed unfunded mandates. In Tuolumne County, 64% voted against Proposition 1 and 35% were in favor. The numbers were nearly identical in neighboring Calaveras County.

