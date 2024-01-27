Update: Crash Stalls Traffic On Tuolumne Road

Update at 5:25 p.m.: The CHP remains on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Tuolumne Road near the Black Oak Road and Woodham Carne Road intersection in Sonora. The westbound lane is blocked, and those heading towards Mono Way may want to find an alternative route, like Soulsbyville Road. The CHP asks the public to avoid the area.

Tow crews are on the scene, working to remove the wreckage. There is no estimated time as to when the roadway may be cleared. Further details regarding the crash can be viewed below.

Original post at 4:40 p.m.: Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Tuolumne Road in Sonora.

The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. near the Black Oak Road and Woodham Carne Road intersection. The CHP reports that a Toyota pickup with a camper shell and a GMC SUV collided on the roadway. One of the drivers was pinned inside their vehicle and had to be freed by emergency personnel. Both drivers sustained major injuries and are being flown to an out-of-area hospital for treatment. The westbound lane is blocked, so motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route if possible.