Train Derailment In Downtown Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Train derailment in Sonora by US Post Office on South Washington Street

Train derailment in Sonora by US Post Office on South Washington Street

Sonora, CA — Several vehicles were hit and the roadway was damaged after a train derailed near the intersection of South Washington Street and Hospital Road in Sonora.

It happened at around 9:15 am. Thankfully, no injuries were immediately reported.

At least three rail cars went off the track. What caused the incident is unclear.

The crash is partially blocking South Washington Street, so the Sonora Police Department is asking travelers to avoid the area. Hospital Road is completely closed.  Washington Street is closed at the intersections of Restano Way and Calaveras Way. The closure is anticipated to last several hours.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

