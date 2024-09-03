Calaveras Man Dies In Mokelumne Hill Traffic Collision

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — A San Andreas man was killed in a crash Monday morning on Highway 49 near Big Bar Road in the Mokelumne Hill area.

The CHP reports that 49-year-old Josh Frietas allowed his southbound Chevy Silverado to drift over the double yellow lines and into the path of an oncoming Ford Sedan driven by William Rennie of San Andreas. Rennie tried to swerve to avoid impact, but the right fronts of both vehicles still collided. Frietas then traveled off the roadway edge, through a barbed wire fence, down a steep embankment, and overturned. He was pronounced dead by arriving first responders.

Rennie, and his lone passenger, Connie Rennie, were not hurt in the crash.

The CHP adds that details surrounding the incident are still under investigation. It happened at 11:45 am.