Calaveras County CHP Warns Public On Recent Rise In Fatal Crashes

Calaveras County, CA – The recent rise in deadly crash on Calaveras County roadways has the CHP warning the public and giving driving safety tips.

The CHP has joined forces with the county’s office of emergency services to urge the community to prioritize safety.

“These tragic accidents are a reminder that everyone needs to be cautious and responsible while on the roads,” shared CHP officials. One of those data crashes was reported earlier this month near the Gold Creek Subdivision. The deceased was 45-year-old Shon Poland, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 30-year-old Heidi Wood, suffered major injuries and was flown from the scene. Both were from Valley Springs.

In an effort to prevent further accidents, the CHP provided these important safety tips and is asking all drivers, passengers, and pedestrians to follow them:

Follow speed limits: Speeding increases the risk of accidents, especially on winding or hilly roads.

Stay focused: Avoid distractions like texting, talking on the phone, or eating while driving. Keep your attention fully on the road.

Never drive under the influence: Alcohol and drugs slow reaction time and impair judgment. Always designate a sober driver or use alternative transportation.

Wear seatbelts: Seatbelts save lives. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up, even on short trips.

Watch for pedestrians and cyclists: Slow down in areas where people are walking or biking, especially near schools or in residential neighborhoods.

Keep a safe distance: Maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you. Tailgating can lead to accidents, especially if sudden stops are needed.

Obey traffic signs and signals: Always stop at red lights, stop signs and yield when required.

Adjust for weather: Slow down and increase your following distance in rainy, foggy, or icy conditions. Wet roads can make it harder to stop quickly.

Avoid drowsy driving: If you’re feeling tired, pull over and rest or switch drivers. Drowsy driving is just as dangerous as impaired driving.

CHP officials added, “By following these basic safety practices, we can all help prevent accidents and keep our roads safer for everyone. Let’s work together to protect our community and prevent further tragedies.”