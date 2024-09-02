Remains Of Missing Hiker Michael Moore Located

Missing Michael Moore with different dog -- TCSO View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that 71-year-old Michael Moore was found deceased over the weekend in the Stanislaus National Forest.

He had last been seen on August 17 after hiking toward Powell Lake in the Emigrant Wilderness. The sheriff’s office brought in Human Remains Detection Dogs yesterday to search the original area.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “Just after 2 pm Sunday, Human Remains Detection Dogs located Michael deceased within the search area. Per standard protocol, TCSO Coroners responded to the scene to conduct their investigation. There was nothing found during the investigation that would indicate foul play.”

The search was conducted by the Tuolumne County Sheriff Search and Rescue team with the assistance of SAR volunteers from California Rescue Dog Association, Wilderness Finders Search Dogs Teams (WOOF), Santa Clara County SAR, Bay Area Mountain Rescue, Cal-SAR, and Monterey County SAR.

The sheriff’s office concludes, “We are grateful to bring closure to this case for all involved, and we are grateful for all the volunteers that responded to assist with the search efforts.”