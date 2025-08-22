Senator Alvarado-Gil Sharply Criticizes CA Redistricting Proposal

Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil- Courtesy Senator's office View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil has harsh criticism of a special election in November pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to redraw California’s US House congressional districts.

It is in response to actions in Texas to redistrict ahead of the midterm elections. Texas is looking to potentially add five Republican seats, and California could add an equal number of Democratic seats. California’s plan was approved in the legislature on Thursday, mostly along party-line votes, with Democrats in support and Republicans opposed.

Senator Alvarado-Gil states, “This power grab is purely driven by the governor’s presidential ambitions and not by what benefits Californians or the state itself. Californians deserve a voice in how their districts are drawn, not backroom deal-making.”

She argues that there was no public input on the new maps, and the special election will cost up to $250-million.

Alvarado-Gil concludes, “We’ve witnessed the consequences of one-party control in California—escalating costs, underperforming schools, unsafe communities, and the erosion of our freedoms. Governor Newsom’s attempts to consolidate power by dismantling voter-protection safeguards threatens the foundation of our democracy. California belongs to its people, not to its politicians.”