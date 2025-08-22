Update: Fire At SPI In Chinese Camp

Commercial structure fire at SPI in Chinese Camp off Highway 120 in Tuolumne County—CAL Fire aircraft View Photos

Update at 1:34 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that firefighters are making good progress on the Sims Fire, and both air tankers have been released. When the ground crew arrived on the scene in the 14300 block of Perri Cone Road near Sims Road and Highway 120, they found 1-2 acres of sawdust, debris, and logs on fire at the mill. So far, firefighters have been able to keep the flames contained, and there is no spread to nearby vegetation. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 1:14 p.m.: Chinese Camp, CA — Air and ground resources are working a commercial structure fire at the SPI mill in Tuolumne County, dubbed the Sims Fire.

The PG&E live camera shows a large billowing plume of smoke. CAL Fire reports that firefighters are at the scene of 1-2 acres of sawdust, debris, and logs on fire at the mill. The business is located in the 14300 block of Perri Cone Road near Sims Road and Highway 120.

There is no word as to whether the flames have spread to nearby vegetation. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.