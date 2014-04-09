Clear
Local News

Quarry Fire Expands To 596 Acres: Hunters Urged To Avoid Area

B.J. Hansen
The lightning-caused Quarry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest has grown to 596 acres as crews manage it to…

Prescribed Burning Today In Amador County

B.J. Hansen
Smoke will be visible in Amador County today (Friday, September 22) as 125 acres are being ignited as part of a…

State Aims To Increase Fire Insurance Options: Higher Prices Likely

B.J. Hansen
The State of California is going to implement changes designed to make it more lucrative for companies to provide…

Vicious Dog Attack In Jamestown Ends With Gunfire

Tracey Petersen
The dog attack resulted in the victim being flown from the scene with severe injuries while the dog remains on the…

Crash On Mono Way In East Sonora Slowing Traffic

Tracey Petersen
The two-vehicle collision is blocking the roadway and backing up traffic.

Disabled Utility Trailer Leads To Two Sonora Women’s Arrests

Tracey Petersen
An officer stopped to help and discovered the trailer was stolen.

Several Events, and Fun Events For Children, in the Mother Lode

Sabrina Biehl
There are several Mother Lode events planned through the weekend.
State News

California bishop acquitted in first United Methodist court trial of its kind in nearly a century Photo with this article

AP News

Things to know about California’s new proposed rules for insurance companies Photo with this article

AP News

Wildfire-prone California to consider new rules for property insurance pricing Photo with this article

AP News

California sues anti-abortion organizations for unproven treatment to reverse medication abortions Photo with this article

AP News

‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud accidentally overdosed on meth, cocaine, fentanyl, coroner says Photo with this article

AP News

Suspect in ambush killing of LA deputy pleads not guilty due to insanity Photo with this article

AP News
US News

A Venezuelan man and his pet squirrel made it to the US border. Now he’s preparing to say goodbye Photo with this article

AP News

With temporary status for Venezuelans, the Biden administration turns to a familiar tool Photo with this article

AP News

Nikki Haley’s approach to abortion is rooted in her earliest days in South Carolina politics Photo with this article

AP News

The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next? Photo with this article

AP News

As the world’s problems grow more challenging, the head of the United Nations gets bleaker Photo with this article

AP News

Meet Lachlan Murdoch, soon to be the new power behind Fox News and the Murdoch empire Photo with this article

AP News

Louisiana folklorist and Mississippi blues musician among 2023 National Heritage Fellows Photo with this article

AP News

As migrants overwhelm a Texas border city, others wait in Mexico for appointments to enter the US

AP News
World News

Mexico pledges to set up checkpoints to ‘dissuade’ migrants from hopping freight trains to US border Photo with this article

AP News

Britain uses UN speech to show that it wants to be a leader on how the world handles AI Photo with this article

AP News

Canadian police officer slain, two officers injured while serving arrest warrant in Vancouver suburb

AP News

Yemen’s southern leader renews calls for separate state at UN Photo with this article

AP News

Workers uncover eight mummies and pre-Inca objects while expanding the gas network in Peru Photo with this article

AP News

Ice pops cool down monkeys in Brazil at a Rio zoo during a rare winter heat wave Photo with this article

AP News

Colombia’s presidential office manipulates video of President Petro at UN to hype applause Photo with this article

AP News

Sabato De Sarno makes highly anticipated debut at Gucci under the gaze of Hollywood stars Photo with this article

AP News
Entertainment News

What’s streaming now: Doja Cat, ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Spy Kids,’ ‘The Super… Photo with this article

AP News

It’s not all grim across regional theater. Some venues offer ways to beat the post-pandemic blues Photo with this article

AP News

`10 Days in a Madhouse’ opera premieres in Philadelphia, celebrating women’s voices Photo with this article

AP News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

AP News

Hollywood actor and writer strikes have broad support among Americans, AP-NORC poll shows Photo with this article

AP News

Today in History: September 22, Lincoln issues preliminary Emancipation Proclamation

AP News
