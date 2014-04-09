Chicken Ranch Rancheria Receives Nearly Million Dollars For Homelessness
The grant funding comes on California Native American Day, and the state will also help pay for housing projects.
Boat Operator Launches Vessel Onto Lake Tulloch Beach
The operator beached the 23-foot boat on a privately owned beach on the lake in Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.
Update: Crash On HWY 108 Stalling Traffic
Two vehicles collided near the Draper Mine intersection in the Sonora area.
Reminder: Highway 49 Temporarily Closed In San Andreas For Parade
Motorists are having to find an alternative route as a section of the highway is closed for the annual Calaveras High…
Early Interest High In Calaveras And Tuolumne Supervisor Races
The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will have three seats on the ballot in 2024, Districts one, two, and four.
Quarry Fire Expands To 596 Acres: Hunters Urged To Avoid Area
The lightning-caused Quarry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest has grown to 596 acres as crews manage it to…
Prescribed Burning Today In Amador County
Smoke will be visible in Amador County today (Friday, September 22) as 125 acres are being ignited as part of a…
State Aims To Increase Fire Insurance Options: Higher Prices Likely
The State of California is going to implement changes designed to make it more lucrative for companies to provide…
Vicious Dog Attack In Jamestown Ends With Gunfire
The dog attack resulted in the victim being flown from the scene with severe injuries while the dog remains on the…
Crash On Mono Way In East Sonora Slowing Traffic
The two-vehicle collision is blocking the roadway and backing up traffic.
Disabled Utility Trailer Leads To Two Sonora Women’s Arrests
An officer stopped to help and discovered the trailer was stolen.
Several Events, and Fun Events For Children, in the Mother Lode
There are several Mother Lode events planned through the weekend.
Federal judge again strikes down California law banning gun magazines of more than 10 rounds
A federal judge has struck down a California law banning gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez…
New Jersey house explosion hospitalizes 5 people, police say
Police in New Jersey say five people were transported to hospitals by helicopters after an explosion at a New Jersey home. The West Milford…
Tropical Storm Ophelia forecast to make landfall early Saturday on North Carolina coast
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to make landfall on the North Carolina coast with the potential…
Bribery case against Sen. Menendez shines light on powerful NJ developer accused of corruption
The sweeping bribery case brought against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez includes allegations that he took cash and gold in exchange for interfering…
A court in China sentences a famed Uyghur scholar to life in prison, foundation says
A human rights foundation says a prominent Uyghur scholar specializing in the study of her people’s folklore and traditions has been…
Pakistan’s prime minister says manipulation of coming elections by military is…
Pakistan’s interim prime minister says he expects elections to take place in the new year, dismissing the possibility that the country’s…
Taiwan factory fire leaves at least 5 dead, more than 100 injured
A fire and subsequent explosions at a golf ball factory in southern Taiwan have killed at least five people and injured more than 100…
Today in History: September 23, Nixon’s “Checkers” speech
Today in History Today is Saturday, Sept. 23, the 266th day of 2023. There are 99 days left in the year. Autumn arrives at 2:50 a.m. EDT.…
What’s streaming now: Doja Cat, ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Spy Kids,’…
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Doja Cat, a reboot of Robert Rodriguez’s “Spy Kids” franchise with a film…
It’s not all grim across regional theater. Some venues offer ways to beat the post-pandemic…
Everyone who enters Barter Theatre in southwestern Virginia is met and welcomed by Katy Brown, the producing artistic director. It’s a…