San Andreas And Copperopolis Residents Killed In Head-On Crash

San Andreas, CA — The California Highway Patrol has released the details of a fatal head-on crash that occurred on Sunday evening along Highway 12, east of Brauns Way, near San Andreas.

The CHP reports that 22-year-old John Bandy of San Andreas was driving a 1993 GMC pickup truck eastbound on Highway 12 and for unknown reasons he drifted directly into the path of an oncoming 2024 Ford Mustang driven by 22-year-old Dylan Butler of Copperopolis. As a result of the crash, Bandy was killed, along with a passenger in Butler’s Ford Mustang, 21-year-old Faith Romero of Copperopolis. Butler sustained major injuries and was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

While Bandy was identified as causing the crash, the other driver, Butler, while receiving medical care was later determined to have been driving under the influence and was cited for misdemeanor DUI.

The CHP adds that the collision is still under investigation. If there were any witnesses to the crash, they are urged to call the San Andreas CHP Office at 209-306-6400. It happened at 9:22 pm on Sunday.