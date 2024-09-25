Mountain Lion Sighting In Tuttletown Area

Cougar chasing a deer caught on security cameras in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County View Photos

View Video

Tuolumne County, CA – A Tuolumne County property owner got a surprise when he watched security camera footage from yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened on Jackass Hill Road off Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area. This video may be upsetting to some viewers as it shows a cougar chasing a deer across his driveway while two other deer run away behind a fenced-off basketball court. As the deer and mountain lion run out of the frame, the cat’s front paws clamp down on the back of the deer, but just then the deer jumps into some bushes with the cougar right behind. It is unclear if the doe managed to escape the predator.

Also surprising is when this incident took place. The resident says it happened at 4 p.m. on Monday (9/22). State wildlife officials say this time of year many fawns have been born and that brings the predators out. They note that Mountain lions typically pose little threat to humans, and generally avoid any human interaction. State wildlife officials provided this list of way for people to reduce their risk of encountering a cougar:

Avoid hiking, biking, or jogging alone — or at dawn, dusk, or at night.

Deer-proof your property to avoid attracting a lion’s main food source.

Remove dense vegetation from around the home to reduce hiding spaces.

Install outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.

Secure livestock and outdoor large pets in sturdy, covered shelters at night.

Click here for tips on what to do if you encounter a big cat.