Update: Canyon Fire All Evacuation Warnings Lifted

Update at 6:15 pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that all previous evacuation warnings related to the Canyon Fire have been lifted.

The road closure at Buchanan Road and Canyon Drive will remain in place while suppression efforts continue. Deputies will continue to patrol within the previously evacuated areas overnight.

The evacuation shelter at the Sonora Senior Center on Greenley Road will remain open until 9am on Sunday.

Update at 9:25 a.m.: All evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings for the Canyon Fire burning near Tuolumne. CAL Fire reports that mild weather with “mellow winds” assisted crews in the continued construction of fire lines overnight. The containment is holding at 27% and the acreage at 85 acres this morning.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office updated that residents should “stay vigilant and understand that fire behavior can change.” They provided these changes: Ponderosa Hills will reopen to residents only.

The road closure at Carter and Buchanon will be moved to Buchanon Road at Canyon Drive.

PG&E estimates they will have power restored by 9 a.m. for the Mira Monte Road resident. EVACUATION WARNINGS: Canyon Drive

Sunrise Drive

First Ave

Mira Monte

Buchanan Road from Carter to the river canyon

All residences within Ponderosa Hills

Grizzly Mine Road

Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians Rancheria Tribal Government Land East of Tuolumne Road (Black Oak Casino Resort remains fully operational and serving the community’s needs) **ROAD CLOSURES** Hard closure on Buchanan Road at Canyon Dr. Evacuation Centers: Evacuation Center: Sonora Senior Center at 540 Greenley Road, Sonora. This evacuation site will accept small animals. Animal Shelter: Tuolumne County Animal Control External Link

Original post at 7:45 a.m.: Tuolumne, CA – CAL Fire reports that the weather cooperated with firefighters on the ground battling the Canyon Fire near Tuolumne.

The acreage and the containment remain steady at 85 acres and 27%, respectively. CAL Fire reports that overnight crews continued fire and contingency line construction. They added, “Increased temperatures, higher humidity, and mellow winds assisted in the progress and increased containment last night.”

