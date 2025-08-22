High School Football Season Kicks Off Tonight

Sonora, CA — For the first time since winning respective state championships, the Sonora High Wildcats and Summerville Bears football teams will be back in action.

The Wildcats will open up the season on the road tonight against rival Oakdale. The game will start later than normal, at 8 pm, due to the heat. Click here to view a new video segment from Clarke Broadcasting, Wildcat Walkthrough, where Danny Scott interviews Head Coach Kirk Clifton about the upcoming season.

The Summerville Bears will be on the road facing Ripon Christian, with kickoff set for 7:30 pm.

Bears football will air live all season on 93.5 KKBN and Wildcats football on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs will be at home facing the Delhi Hawks and the Calaveras Redhawks will host Bradshaw Christian Pride.