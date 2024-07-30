Update: Fire In Mariposa County Near Lake Don Pedro

Fire in Don Pedro from Hwy 120 above Groveland -- Jeff and Denise Ecroyd View Photo

Update at 2:30 p.m.: The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reports a new evacuation order for Arbolada Road. One was already issued for Piney Creek Road. The Pedro Fire is currently estimated to be more than 379 acres burning in some grass along Piney Creek Road south of Highway 132 in the Granite Springs area of Mariposa County, near the Tuolumne County line.

Original post at 2 p.m.: Granite Springs, CA — CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Units are assisting in fighting the Pedro Fire near Lake Don Pedro. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is estimated at more than 100 acres and burning along the west end of Piney Creek Road near Merced Falls Road and south of Highway 132. in the Granite Springs area of Mariposa County, near the Tuolumne County line.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting evacuation orders for Piney Creek Road. They add that deputies are currently on the scene, actively evacuating residents in the area. Currently, there are no identified temporary evacuation points that have been established.