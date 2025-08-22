Pelfrey To Detail Sonora High Initiatives

Ed Pelfrey, Sonora High Superintendent of Schools View Photo

Sonora, CA — Students returned to the classroom this week, and Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey

He will talk about enrollment trends, Career Technical Education initiatives, grant-funded projects, transportation changes, the status of the Sonora Dome, plans for the Wildcat Ranch, and dual enrollment programs.

In addition, he will speak about new staff members, the fall sports season, and other extracurricular opportunities for students.

