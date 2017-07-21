Update: Containment Grows On Detwiler Fire

Detwiler Fire Visible From Mariposa County Line On Thursday View Slideshow

(5 Photos)

Update at 7:54: Click on the Detwiler Fire Map to view the latest on the fire’s progression.

Original story posted at 7:28am: CAL Fire reports the Detwiler Fire is now 74,083 acres and 15-percent contained.

The newest evacuations, yesterday, were in Mariposa County in the River Road area from Briceburg to Northfork Falls, and Bull Creek Road from Greeley Hill Road to the Merced River, and also Old Yosemite Road to the Five Corners intersection. The evacuation advisory and warnings announced Wednesday night for portions of Tuolumne County still remain in place.

They include an evacuation advisory for the area south of Highway 120 to the county line, between Smith Station Road and the Town of Moccasin, and an evacuation warning for the areas of Jackass Creek Road, Jackass Ridge, Cuneo Road and Priest Coulterville Road.

Speaking about the fire conditions, CAL Fire Information Officer Scott Mclean says, “The wet winter has promoted a grass crop that we haven’t seen for decades. This fire started in the grass and has moved into what we call brush patches, which cover the mountains in this area. This brush is very receptive to the fire as well.”

Mclean adds, “We’ve counted 50 residences destroyed, and it’s an ongoing count, as well as 49 other types of structures destroyed.”

For earlier information about the Red Cross Emergency shelter in Sonora, and donations being accepted, click here.

For information about air quality concerns, click here.

