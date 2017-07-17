Update: Detwiler Fire Acreage Grows And Evacuations Continue

Update at 11:25 am: Several residents in the Mother Lode have been calling CAL Fire this morning to report smoke, and it is due to the Detwiler Fire.

Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit spokesperson Lindy Shoff states that calls continue to come in across Calaveras County between Arnold and Valley Springs. The smoke is also visible in Tuolumne County. She notes that while people should contact CAL Fire if they have concerns, drift smoke and haze resulting from the Mariposa County blaze is expected to linger in the air for at least the next couple of days.

Update at 10:15am: The natural terrain where the Detwiler Fire is burning has been creating challenges for crews assigned to the incident. CAL Fire spokesperson Jamie Williams notes that the latest size estimate remains 7,100 acres and there is zero containment.

Williams adds, “Firefighting efforts have been hampered due to the steep terrain…it’s really rocky and extremely brushy.”

In addition, she says there are many dead oak trees in the Hunters Valley area, creating unfavorable conditions. Williams adds that a larger, regional, outside fire team will be taking over operations later today. Additional air and ground resources continue to arrive. The earlier evacuation advisories remain in place. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Update at 9:10am: The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information when it comes to evacuations and road closures related to the Detwiler Fire. The sheriff’s office advises residents to stay out of the area, as the fire has been fast moving at times, and it is a rapidly changing situation.

CAL Fire reports that at least one structure has been destroyed, and another has been damaged. There is zero containment.

Mandatory Evacuations-

Detwiler Rd- ALL Homes

Hunters Valley Rd- All Homes

Hunters Valley Access Rd- All Homes

Bear Valley Rd- Between Hunters Valley and Hunters Valley Access Rd (Both sides of Bear Valley Rd)

Cotton Creek Rd- All Homes

Bear Valley Rd from Cotton Creek Rd to Hwy 49N (Both Sides of the Road)

Bear Valley Rd from Cotton Creek to Exchequer Rd- (North Side of the Rd only

Hwy 49N- From Pendola Gardens to Fremont Fort (Monument at the top of the Bagby Grade)- (Both Sides of the road)

Fire Advisement- (NOT an Evacuation Order, simple advisement of fire in the area only)

Hwy 49N- All Homes from Pendola Gardens to Mt. Ophir Rd

Pendola Gardens- All homes to Old Toll (Not including Old Toll)

Bear Valley Rd- All homes from Exchequer Rd to Hornitos Rd

No.9 Rd to Mt. Gains

Hornitos Town Area

Road Closures-

Hunters Valley Rd at Bear Valley Rd

Hunters Valley Access Rd & Bear Valley Rd

Bear Valley Rd at Hunters Valley

Bear Valley Rd Hunters Valley Access Rd

Cotton Creek at Bear Valley Rd

Hwy 49N at Pendola Gardens

Hwy 49N at Fremont Fort

Bear Valley Rd at Exchequer Rd

Mt. Gains at No.9 Rd.

Update at 7:30am: The Detwiler Fire near Lake McClure is now 7,100 acres, according to the latest estimate this morning from CAL Fire. Air and ground resources will continue to battle the fire throughout the day. All earlier evacuation orders, and road closures, remain in place.

Original story posted at 6:25am: A full firefighting response continues on the Detwiler Fire that ignited Sunday afternoon near Lake McClure.

A Red Cross Evacuation Shelter was originally set up at McCay Hall in Catheys Valley but the sheriff’s office reports that it has now been moved to the Mariposa Elementary School at 5044 Jones Street in Mariposa. Displaced residents can also bring small animals.

The flames broke out on Detwiler and Hunters Valley roads two-miles east of Lake McClure Sunday around 4 p.m. and the fire grew to 2,500 acres by late last night.

Evacuations-

Detwiler Rd- ALL Homes

Hunters Valley Rd- All Homes

Hunters Valley Access Rd- All Homes

Bear Valley Rd- Between Hunters Valley and Hunters Valley Access Rd (Both sides of Bear Valley Rd)

Cotton Creek Rd- All Homes

**Bear Valley Rd from Hunters Valley Access to Hwy 49N (Both Sides of the Road)

Hwy 49N- From Pendola Gardens to Fremont Fort (Monument at the top of the Bagby Grade)- (Both Sides of the road)**

Road Closures-

Hunters Valley Rd at Bear Valley Rd

Hunters Valley Access Rd & Bear Valley Rd

Bear Valley Rd at Hunters Valley

Bear Valley Rd Hunters Valley Access Rd

Cotton Creek Rd at Bear Valley Rd

Hwy 49N at Pendola Gardens

Hwy 49N at Fremont Fort

A special thanks to our community news partners Darin McKinney, David Wheat, Kaye Potter, Wally George, Renetta Hayes, Jennifer Perry, R. Layton, Dakota Walker, Angie Varni, Kayla Welcher, Karl Oswald and Kathy Morrissey for sending in photos.

