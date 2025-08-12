Citation Issued For Deon Fire In Phoenix Lake Area

Deon Fire - Photo by Renee Hendry View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reports that a citation was issued in relation to Sunday’s 1.07 acre Deon Fire that ignited near Phoenix Lake Road and Sommette Road.

The fire briefly threatened some homes in the area before the forward spread was stopped.

CAL Fire reports, “The cause was determined to be equipment use. A citation was issued for PRC4435, equipment causing a fire and PRC4422, allowing a fire to escape control.”

No additional specifics were released.

CAL Fire has the following tips during the hot summer months:

• Use equipment prior to 10 am when temperatures are cooler and relative humidity is higher.

• Ensure gas-powered equipment is compliant with spark arrestor regulations

• Keep a fire extinguisher or water nearby for fire suppression if needed.

• If welding or grinding, keep a 10-foot clearance down to bare mineral soil around the work area and keep a shovel nearby.