Casino Goer Gambles And Loses His Vehicle

Sonora Unit of CHP patrol View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – A casino goer placed a terrible wager when he gave a ride to another player, who ended up stealing his vehicle.

The CHP disclosed that recently, during the early morning hours, dispatch received a report of a 2004 Dodge Durango vehicle being stolen from a Tuolumne Road residence. Once on the scene, the victim, a 45-year-old Modesto man, told officers that he offered a ride to a Manteca man and fellow casino-goer, 40-year-old Craig Allen Montalvo II. On the way, he stopped at a residence on Tuolumne Road, leaving Montalvo II in his vehicle. When he returned, he discovered his passenger and SUV had disappeared.

The officer contacted the Black Oak Casino security, who located the vehicle on security footage, leaving the casino at about 3:30 a.m. A short while later, an officer spotted the SUV at the Chevron gas station on Highway 108 in Jamestown, and Montalvo was taken into custody for felony vehicle theft.